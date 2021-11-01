Global Saxophones + Pucho Latin Soul, Bert Jansch, Patato & New Releases

Monday, November 1

Global Village kicks off the week and the month with our November feature highlighting Global Saxophones (in honor of the November birthday of Adolphe Sax, the inventor of the instrument) with music from the great Manu Dibango. We also mark birthdays of Latin soul master Henry “Pucho” Brown (with his Latin Soul Brothers) and Latin percussionist John Santos (as a leader and with modern mandolinist Mike Marshall). We’ll also hear the latest from Guinean reggae artist Takana Zion, the Cameroon Garage Funk compilation, Canadian-Cuban band Timba MM, and Latin rock legend Santana.

Tuesday, November 2

This time it’s another round of global guitars in the Global Village, with music from Jamaican legend Ernest Ranglin, guitar wizard David Lindley, German guitarist Leni Stern, the Malagasy Guitar Masters, and ‘the Jimi Hendrix of Norway’ – Terje Rypdal. We’ll also hear Norwegian world-folk artist Michael Krumins' work with Nutopia, South African legend Hugh Masekela, Monsieur Doumani from Cypress, and Angélique Kidjo from her reimagined version of the Talking Heads’ album, Remain in Light.

Wednesday, November 3

Global Village marks the birthday of Bert Jansch with a special edition of the show devoted to his music. One of the greats of acoustic guitar and a founding member of the pioneering and eclectic English folk-rock group, Pentangle. Jansch was a key figure and great talent of English folk – a master of not only traditional music, but an adventurous artist who incorporated jazz, world, and blues influences into his work. The program ranges from his very first to later solo recordings, from the original edition of Pentangle to the reunited group, and music he also did with another Pentangle co-founder and acclaimed guitarist, John Renbourn.

Thursday, November 4

Global Village remembers legendary conguero Carlos “Patato” Valdes on his birthday in a special edition of the show. Born in Cuba and based in the U.S. starting in the ‘50s, Patato became one of the giants of Latin music and Latin jazz, working with the likes of Dizzy Gillespie, Art Blakey, Tito Puente, Willie Bobo and more, and recording a series of stunning albums under his own name. We’ll hear some of his early appearances on jazz albums from the likes of Kenny Dorham and Grant Green, music from his long stint with world-jazz flute great Herbie Mann, and music he did as a leader and as a key member of The Conga Kings.

Friday, November 5

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes the entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time: