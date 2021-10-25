Global Village @ Savannah, Afro-Peruvian Music, Mali, Chico O’Farrill & Omara Portuondo

Monday, October 25

The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, a monthly concert series showcasing world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

In conjunction with the October Latin Jazz feature, this time, it’s “The Latin Tinge,” a concert featuring three master pianists exploring the connections between jazz and Latin music, along with standards, classical, Latin classics and original works. We’ll hear solo and duet performances from Cuban pianist Chucho Valdés, Panamanian player Danilo Pérez, and Florida musician, composer and educator Marcus Roberts.

Tuesday, October 26

Global Village highlights some Afro-Peruvian sounds, including a new album from Afro-Peruvian champion Susana Baca, Afro-Peruvian jazz (in conjunction with our October feature) from Gabriel Alegria, and classic Peruvian chicha music from Los Wembler’s de Iquitos. We’ll also hear more Latin jazz from Cuban artists Harold López-Nussa and Omar Sosa, and there’s new music from French band Cumbia Chicharra.

Wednesday, October 27

Global Village heads to Mali for a special show devoted to some of the many styles and artists from that country. We’ll hear legendary guitarist Ali Farka Touré, his son Vieux Farka Touré, a father and son release from Toumani and Sidiki Diabaté, one of the great traditional singers of Mali - Kassé Mady Diabaté, and his equally talented daughter who is part of the critically acclaimed group Trio Da Kali, Salif Keita’s groundbreaking Soro album, and the remarkable women of Wassoulou, including famed singer Oumou Sangaré.

Thursday, October 28

Global Village celebrates the birthday of pioneering Latin Jazz composer, arranger and bandleader Chico O’Farrill (including a new album from his son Arturo O’Farrill), and Glen Moore, bassist and co-founder of world chamber jazz ensemble Oregon. There’s new music from Cuban collective Okuté and Indian fusion from Buttery Khan & Khan, and a classic track from Deodato.

Friday, October 29

Global Village devotes the entire show this time to the music of Omara Portuondo. This legendary Cuban singer, born on this date, has had a long and successful career going back to the 1960s. In more recent years, she has garnered international attention as part of the Buena Vista Social Club. We’ll hear her with Buena Vista and with fellow Social Club members Compay Segundo, Manuel Galbán, and Ibrahim Ferrer. We’ll also hear music from her solo projects and as a special guest with Orquesta Aragón, Orquesta América, and Roberto Fonseca.