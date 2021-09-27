Global Classical Month, Global Village @ Savannah, Confucius Day, Coffee Day And New Releases

Monday, September 27

The final Monday of every month, it’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, a monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual event that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

This time, in conjunction with the September Global Classical Month feature, it’s music from Kayhan Kalhor and Brooklyn Rider. Kalhor is a renowned master of Persian music and the traditional spiked fiddle and has worked in a number of impressive cross-cultural projects with the likes of the Silk Road Ensemble, the New York Philharmonic, and here with the eclectic contemporary classical string quartet Brooklyn Rider. Together they create an evocative set that weaves together Western, Persian, and other influences into a delicate and moving musical tapestry.

Tuesday, September 28

Today is Confucius Day, marking the date (ostensibly) that the famed philosopher and scholar was born. Global Village marks the occasion with a wide array of styles and sounds from Chinese and Chinese-American artists, from traditional songs and instruments to contemporary works. Among the artists featured at the Shanghai Quartet, Mei Han & Red Chamber, Wu Man, and new releases from Barbara Xu and A Moving Sound. Plus will share some pithy sayings from Confucius in honor of the occasion.

Wednesday, September 29

It’s Coffee Day and Global Village is brewing up an entire show devoted to great java songs from the likes of Bob Marley, Willie Bobo, The Ink Spots, Herbie Mann, Robert Plant, Bob Dorough, and more.

Strange Currency and Night Train are brewing up Coffee Day specials tonight as well.

Thursday, September 30

Global Village highlights reggae women this time. We’ll hear solo projects from the I-Threes: Judy Mowatt, Marcia Griffiths and Rita Marley, early pioneers like Hortense Ellis and Dawn Penn, some reggae-inspired music from Jamaica’s Grace Jones, British roots reggae singer Aisha, and one of the stars of the current Jamaican roots revival, Jah9.

Friday, October 1

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes the entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

