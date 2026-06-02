June Blues New Releases Show

June 5/7

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:

Corey Arceneaux continuing the family zydeco tradition into the fifth generation

Kenny Wayne Shepherd re-recording his debut album to mark the 30th anniversary of its release

Taj Mahal reuniting with the Phantom Blues Band

And two young blues artists appearing with debut albums – Amani Burnham and Young Rell.

