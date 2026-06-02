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Music
Crossroads

June Blues New Releases Show

By Chris Heim
Published June 2, 2026 at 11:01 AM CDT

June 5/7

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:

Corey Arceneaux continuing the family zydeco tradition into the fifth generation

Kenny Wayne Shepherd re-recording his debut album to mark the 30th anniversary of its release

Taj Mahal reuniting with the Phantom Blues Band

And two young blues artists appearing with debut albums – Amani Burnham and Young Rell.

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Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim