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Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – May 2026

By Chris Heim
Published June 2, 2026 at 11:22 AM CDT
  1. Rick Vito – Slidemaster (MoMoJo)
  2. Freddie King – Feeling Alright (Elemental)
  3. Alexis P Suter Band – Just Stay Live (Nola Blue)
  4. Bob Corritore & Friends – Ernestine Blues (Vizztone)
  5. Mike Finnigan – Mike Finnigan (Forty Below)
  6. Duke Robillard – Blast Off (NOLA Blue)
  7. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Bad at Being Good (MoMoJo)
  8. Ed Alstrom – This Idea of Humanity (Ed Alstrom)
  9. Charlie Barath – Issaquena Getaway (Charlie Barath)
  10. Peter Veteska & Blues Train – Key of V (Peter Veteska)
  11. Laura Chavez – My Voice (Ruf)
  12. Omar Coleman/Igor Prado – Old, New, Funky and Blue (NOLA Blue)
  13. Tinsley Ellis – Labor of Love (Alligator)
  14. Joe Bonamassa – B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100 (Keeping the Blues Alive)
  15. Mike Zito – Outside or the East Side (Gulf Coast)
  16. Curtis Salgado – Legacy Rewind: Live in ’25 (Nola Blue)
  17. Stacy Mitchhart – Nor Rhyme or Reason (Josey)
  18. Seth James – Motor Mouth (Qualified)
  19. CD Woodbury Trio – Bulldog (Lightning in a Bottle)
  20. Carmen Ratti Band – Come to Me (MoMoJo)
  21. Sauce Boss – With Extra Sauce (Swampside)
  22. Lil Ed & the Blues Imperials – Slideways (Alligator)
  23. Billy Thompson – This World (MoMoJo)
  24. Kim Wilson – Slow Burn (MC Records)
  25. James Hunter Six – Off the Fence (Easy Eye Sound)
  26. Kyle Rowland – Not Holding Back (Little Village)
  27. Selwyn Birchwood – Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues (Alligator)
  28. Tedeschi Trucks Band – Future Soul (Fantasy)
  29. Garret T. Willie – Bill’s Café (Cordova Bay/Gulf Coast)
  30. Blue Moon Marquee & Northern Cree – Get Your Feathers Ready (Blue Moon Marquee)
  31. Altered Five Blues Band – Hammer & Chisel (Blind Pig)
  32. Billy Branch – The Blues Is My Biography (Rosa’s Lounge)
  33. Robert Top Thomas – One Morning Soon (Hidden Chamber)
  34. Luther Dickinson – Dead Blues (Strolling Bones)
  35. Dave Keyes – Two Trains (MoMoJo)
  36. Robin Kapsalis – The Blues Is in the House (Blues House)
  37. Sean MacDonald – Have Mercy (Little Village)
  38. Roomful of Blues – Steppin’ Out! (Alligator)
  39. Hudspeth & Taylor – Kimuziki (Hudtone)
  40. Erin Harpe – Let the Mermaids Flirt with Me (Vizztone/Erin Harpe Music)
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Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim