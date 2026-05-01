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Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – April 2026

By Chris Heim
Published May 1, 2026 at 10:16 AM CDT
  1. Mike Finnigan – Mike Finnigan (Forty Below)
  2. Lil Ed & the Blues Imperials – Slideways (Alligator)
  3. Freddie King – Feeling Alright (Elemental)
  4. Billy Thompson – This World (MoMoJo)
  5. Duke Robillard – Blast Off (NOLA Blue)
  6. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Bad at Being Good (MoMoJo)
  7. Bob Corritore & Friends – Ernestine Blues (Vizztone)
  8. Ed Alstrom – This Idea of Humanity (Ed Alstrom)
  9. James Hunter Six – Off the Fence (Easy Eye Sound)
  10. Alexis P Suter Band – Just Stay Live (Nola Blue)
  11. Peter Veteska & Blues Train – Key of V (Peter Veteska)
  12. Laura Chavez – My Voice (Ruf)
  13. Charlie Barath – Issaquena Getaway (Charlie Barath)
  14. Omar Coleman/Igor Prado – Old, New, Funky and Blue (NOLA Blue)
  15. Kim Wilson – Slow Burn (MC Records)
  16. Duwayne Burnside – Red Rooster (Lucky 13)
  17. Kyle Rowland – Not Holding Back (Little Village)
  18. Selwyn Birchwood – Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues (Alligator)
  19. Tedeschi Trucks Band – Future Soul (Fantasy)
  20. Garret T. Willie – Bill’s Café (Cordova Bay/Gulf Coast)
  21. Blue Moon Marquee & Northern Cree – Get Your Feathers Ready (Blue Moon Marquee)
  22. Altered Five Blues Band – Hammer & Chisel (Blind Pig)
  23. Billy Branch – The Blues Is My Biography (Rosa’s Lounge)
  24. Tinsley Ellis – Labor of Love (Alligator)
  25. Robert Top Thomas – One Morning Soon (Hidden Chamber)
  26. Luther Dickinson – Dead Blues (Strolling Bones)
  27. Top Jimmy and the Rhythm Pigs – Pigus Drunkus Maximus (Blind Owl)
  28. Mississippi Heat – Don’t Look Back (Delmark)
  29. Dave Keyes – Two Trains (MoMoJo)
  30. Robin Kapsalis – The Blues Is in the House (Blues House)
  31. Sean MacDonald – Have Mercy (Little Village)
  32. Roomful of Blues – Steppin’ Out! (Alligator)
  33. Hudspeth & Taylor – Kimuziki (Hudtone)
  34. Al Basile – Blues in Hand (SweetSpot)
  35. Jimmy Burns – Full Circle (Delmark)
  36. Blues Project – Live 2025 (Globe)
  37. Mike Bourne Band – Kansas City O’Clock (Overton)
  38. Mud Morganfield – Deep Mud (Nola Blue)
  39. Erin Harpe – Let the Mermaids Flirt with Me (Vizztone/Erin Harpe Music)
  40. Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama (Nola Blue)
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Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim