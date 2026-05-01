Crossroads Top 40 – April 2026
- Mike Finnigan – Mike Finnigan (Forty Below)
- Lil Ed & the Blues Imperials – Slideways (Alligator)
- Freddie King – Feeling Alright (Elemental)
- Billy Thompson – This World (MoMoJo)
- Duke Robillard – Blast Off (NOLA Blue)
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Bad at Being Good (MoMoJo)
- Bob Corritore & Friends – Ernestine Blues (Vizztone)
- Ed Alstrom – This Idea of Humanity (Ed Alstrom)
- James Hunter Six – Off the Fence (Easy Eye Sound)
- Alexis P Suter Band – Just Stay Live (Nola Blue)
- Peter Veteska & Blues Train – Key of V (Peter Veteska)
- Laura Chavez – My Voice (Ruf)
- Charlie Barath – Issaquena Getaway (Charlie Barath)
- Omar Coleman/Igor Prado – Old, New, Funky and Blue (NOLA Blue)
- Kim Wilson – Slow Burn (MC Records)
- Duwayne Burnside – Red Rooster (Lucky 13)
- Kyle Rowland – Not Holding Back (Little Village)
- Selwyn Birchwood – Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues (Alligator)
- Tedeschi Trucks Band – Future Soul (Fantasy)
- Garret T. Willie – Bill’s Café (Cordova Bay/Gulf Coast)
- Blue Moon Marquee & Northern Cree – Get Your Feathers Ready (Blue Moon Marquee)
- Altered Five Blues Band – Hammer & Chisel (Blind Pig)
- Billy Branch – The Blues Is My Biography (Rosa’s Lounge)
- Tinsley Ellis – Labor of Love (Alligator)
- Robert Top Thomas – One Morning Soon (Hidden Chamber)
- Luther Dickinson – Dead Blues (Strolling Bones)
- Top Jimmy and the Rhythm Pigs – Pigus Drunkus Maximus (Blind Owl)
- Mississippi Heat – Don’t Look Back (Delmark)
- Dave Keyes – Two Trains (MoMoJo)
- Robin Kapsalis – The Blues Is in the House (Blues House)
- Sean MacDonald – Have Mercy (Little Village)
- Roomful of Blues – Steppin’ Out! (Alligator)
- Hudspeth & Taylor – Kimuziki (Hudtone)
- Al Basile – Blues in Hand (SweetSpot)
- Jimmy Burns – Full Circle (Delmark)
- Blues Project – Live 2025 (Globe)
- Mike Bourne Band – Kansas City O’Clock (Overton)
- Mud Morganfield – Deep Mud (Nola Blue)
- Erin Harpe – Let the Mermaids Flirt with Me (Vizztone/Erin Harpe Music)
- Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama (Nola Blue)