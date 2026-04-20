Remembering Mike Finnigan + JB Hutto, Lil’ Ed & Albert King

April 24/26

Crossroads remembers keyboard player, session master and Wichita favorite Mike Finnigan for his April 26th birthday. In hour one we’ll hear music from a newly released final album from him and in hour two we explore some of the many appearances he made as part of the Phantom Blues Band and with artists like Bonnie Raitt, Etta James, Buddy Guy and more.

Plus some music from blues great Albert King to mark his birthday, more from April Featured Artists JB Hutto and his nephew Lil’ Ed (from his new album and first in ten years), and the latest from Billy Thompson, and Tom Hambridge.

