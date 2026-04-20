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Crossroads

Remembering Mike Finnigan + JB Hutto, Lil’ Ed & Albert King

By Chris Heim
Published April 20, 2026 at 10:17 AM CDT

April 24/26

Crossroads remembers keyboard player, session master and Wichita favorite Mike Finnigan for his April 26th birthday. In hour one we’ll hear music from a newly released final album from him and in hour two we explore some of the many appearances he made as part of the Phantom Blues Band and with artists like Bonnie Raitt, Etta James, Buddy Guy and more.

Plus some music from blues great Albert King to mark his birthday, more from April Featured Artists JB Hutto and his nephew Lil’ Ed (from his new album and first in ten years), and the latest from Billy Thompson, and Tom Hambridge.

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Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim