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Crossroads

JB Hutto and Lil’ Ed + Gatemouth Brown & New Blues

By Chris Heim
Published April 13, 2026 at 11:16 AM CDT

April 17/19

Global Village marks birthday of Texas blues great Clarence ‘Gatemouth’ Brown with some classic tracks in hour one and a concert special in hour two.

We’ve got more for JB Hutto as we celebrate his centennial birthday throughout the month, along with music from his nephew and musical heir, Lil’ Ed with his Blues Imperials.

Plus the latest releases from the Blues Project, Kim Wilson, Mississippi Heat, a previously unreleased concert set from blues master Freddie King, and Canadian Blues Awards winner Brandon Isaak.

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Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim