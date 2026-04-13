JB Hutto and Lil’ Ed + Gatemouth Brown & New Blues

April 17/19

Global Village marks birthday of Texas blues great Clarence ‘Gatemouth’ Brown with some classic tracks in hour one and a concert special in hour two.

We’ve got more for JB Hutto as we celebrate his centennial birthday throughout the month, along with music from his nephew and musical heir, Lil’ Ed with his Blues Imperials.

Plus the latest releases from the Blues Project, Kim Wilson, Mississippi Heat, a previously unreleased concert set from blues master Freddie King, and Canadian Blues Awards winner Brandon Isaak.

