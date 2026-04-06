JB Hutto and Lil’ Ed + Roscoe Gordon, Hound Dog Taylor & Shemekia Copeland

April 10/12

Music this time at the Crossroads from April Featured Artists JB Hutto (for his centennial birthday) and his nephew Lil’ Ed (with music from his first new album in ten years). We also mark birthdays of Hound Dog Taylor, Roscoe Gordon (one of this year’s Blues Hall of Fame inductees), and Shemekia Copeland (in an hour two special). And we’ve got the latest from Mavis Staples, Duwayne Burnside, Hudspeth & Taylor, and Duke Robillard, along with classics from B.B. King and Ray Charles.

