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Music
Crossroads

JB Hutto and Lil’ Ed + Roscoe Gordon, Hound Dog Taylor & Shemekia Copeland

By Chris Heim
Published April 6, 2026 at 10:02 AM CDT

April 10/12

Music this time at the Crossroads from April Featured Artists JB Hutto (for his centennial birthday) and his nephew Lil’ Ed (with music from his first new album in ten years). We also mark birthdays of Hound Dog Taylor, Roscoe Gordon (one of this year’s Blues Hall of Fame inductees), and Shemekia Copeland (in an hour two special). And we’ve got the latest from Mavis Staples, Duwayne Burnside, Hudspeth & Taylor, and Duke Robillard, along with classics from B.B. King and Ray Charles.

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Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim