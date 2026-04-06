Crossroads Top 40 – March 2026

1. Duke Robillard – Blast Off (NOLA Blue)

2. James Hunter Six – Off the Fence (Easy Eye Sound)

3. Laura Chavez – My Voice (Ruf)

4. Lil Ed & the Blues Imperials – Slideways (Alligator)

5. Blue Moon Marquee & Northern Cree – Get Your Feathers Ready (Blue Moon Marquee)

6. Omar Coleman/Igor Prado – Old, New, Funky and Blue (NOLA Blue)

7. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Bad at Being Good (MoMoJo)

8. Kim Wilson – Slow Burn (MC Records)

9. Altered Five Blues Band – Hammer & Chisel (Blind Pig)

10. Billy Branch – The Blues Is My Biography (Rosa’s Lounge)

11. Duwayne Burnside – Red Rooster (Lucky 13)

12. Kyle Rowland – Not Holding Back (Little Village)

13. Tinsley Ellis – Labor of Love (Alligator)

14. Robert Top Thomas – One Morning Soon (Hidden Chamber)

15. Charlie Barath – Issaquena Getaway (Charlie Barath)

16. Luther Dickinson – Dead Blues (Strolling Bones)

17. Top Jimmy and the Rhythm Pigs – Pigus Drunkus Maximus (Blind Owl)

18. Mississippi Heat – Don’t Look Back (Delmark)

19. The Lucky Losers – Arrival (MoMoJo)

20. Dave Keyes – Two Trains (MoMoJo)

21. Ed Alstrom – This Idea of Humanity (Ed Alstrom)

22. Robin Kapsalis – The Blues Is in the House (Blues House)

23. Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done with the Blues (Silvertone)

24. Sean MacDonald – Have Mercy (Little Village)

25. Roomful of Blues – Steppin’ Out! (Alligator)

26. Mavis Staples – Sad and Beautiful World (Anti-)

27. Hudspeth & Taylor – Kimuziki (Hudtone)

28. Al Basile – Blues in Hand (SweetSpot)

29. Jimmy Burns – Full Circle (Delmark)

30. Blues Project – Live 2025 (Globe)

31. Mike Bourne Band – Kansas City O’Clock (Overton)

32. Mud Morganfield – Deep Mud (Nola Blue)

33. Johnny Max & His So-Called Friends – Johnny Max & His So-Called Friends (Pour Soul)

34. Erin Harpe – Let the Mermaids Flirt with Me (Vizztone/Erin Harpe Music)

35. Bob Corritore – Early Blues Sessions (Vizztone)

36. Yates McKendree – Need to Know (Qualified)

37. Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama (Nola Blue)

38. Catfish Keith - Sugar for Sugar (Fish Tail)

39. Garry Burnside – It’s My Time Now (Strolling Bones)

40. Kent Burnside – Hill Country Blood (Strolling Bones)

