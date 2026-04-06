Crossroads Top 40 – March 2026
1. Duke Robillard – Blast Off (NOLA Blue)
2. James Hunter Six – Off the Fence (Easy Eye Sound)
3. Laura Chavez – My Voice (Ruf)
4. Lil Ed & the Blues Imperials – Slideways (Alligator)
5. Blue Moon Marquee & Northern Cree – Get Your Feathers Ready (Blue Moon Marquee)
6. Omar Coleman/Igor Prado – Old, New, Funky and Blue (NOLA Blue)
7. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Bad at Being Good (MoMoJo)
8. Kim Wilson – Slow Burn (MC Records)
9. Altered Five Blues Band – Hammer & Chisel (Blind Pig)
10. Billy Branch – The Blues Is My Biography (Rosa’s Lounge)
11. Duwayne Burnside – Red Rooster (Lucky 13)
12. Kyle Rowland – Not Holding Back (Little Village)
13. Tinsley Ellis – Labor of Love (Alligator)
14. Robert Top Thomas – One Morning Soon (Hidden Chamber)
15. Charlie Barath – Issaquena Getaway (Charlie Barath)
16. Luther Dickinson – Dead Blues (Strolling Bones)
17. Top Jimmy and the Rhythm Pigs – Pigus Drunkus Maximus (Blind Owl)
18. Mississippi Heat – Don’t Look Back (Delmark)
19. The Lucky Losers – Arrival (MoMoJo)
20. Dave Keyes – Two Trains (MoMoJo)
21. Ed Alstrom – This Idea of Humanity (Ed Alstrom)
22. Robin Kapsalis – The Blues Is in the House (Blues House)
23. Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done with the Blues (Silvertone)
24. Sean MacDonald – Have Mercy (Little Village)
25. Roomful of Blues – Steppin’ Out! (Alligator)
26. Mavis Staples – Sad and Beautiful World (Anti-)
27. Hudspeth & Taylor – Kimuziki (Hudtone)
28. Al Basile – Blues in Hand (SweetSpot)
29. Jimmy Burns – Full Circle (Delmark)
30. Blues Project – Live 2025 (Globe)
31. Mike Bourne Band – Kansas City O’Clock (Overton)
32. Mud Morganfield – Deep Mud (Nola Blue)
33. Johnny Max & His So-Called Friends – Johnny Max & His So-Called Friends (Pour Soul)
34. Erin Harpe – Let the Mermaids Flirt with Me (Vizztone/Erin Harpe Music)
35. Bob Corritore – Early Blues Sessions (Vizztone)
36. Yates McKendree – Need to Know (Qualified)
37. Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama (Nola Blue)
38. Catfish Keith - Sugar for Sugar (Fish Tail)
39. Garry Burnside – It’s My Time Now (Strolling Bones)
40. Kent Burnside – Hill Country Blood (Strolling Bones)