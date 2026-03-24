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Music
Crossroads

Canadian Blues Music Awards & Marcia Ball

By Chris Heim
Published March 24, 2026 at 10:54 AM CDT

March 27/29

This Monday sees the inaugural ceremony for the Canadian Blues Music Awards – the revamped Maple Blues Awards and the premier honors for Canadian blues artists. Hour one this time at the Crossroads is devoted to some of this year’s nominees, including Brandon Isaak (a 2025 Crossroads favorite), Tony D, Chambers Deslauriers, Blue Moon Marquee, Big Dave McLean, David Vest with Terry Robb, Steve Marriner and more. Then in hour two, it’s a special to wrap up our month-long salute to Gulf Coast great Marcia Ball.

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Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim