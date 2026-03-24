Canadian Blues Music Awards & Marcia Ball

March 27/29

This Monday sees the inaugural ceremony for the Canadian Blues Music Awards – the revamped Maple Blues Awards and the premier honors for Canadian blues artists. Hour one this time at the Crossroads is devoted to some of this year’s nominees, including Brandon Isaak (a 2025 Crossroads favorite), Tony D, Chambers Deslauriers, Blue Moon Marquee, Big Dave McLean, David Vest with Terry Robb, Steve Marriner and more. Then in hour two, it’s a special to wrap up our month-long salute to Gulf Coast great Marcia Ball.

