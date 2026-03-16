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Crossroads

Marcia Ball + Sister Rosetta, Jimmy Vaughan, Otis Spann & A Little Bit of Spring

By Chris Heim
Published March 16, 2026 at 11:08 AM CDT

March 20/22

In honor of her birthday (on the 20th) and new induction into the Blues Hall of Fame, Crossroads feature Gulf Coast blues great Marcia Ball this month. This time we’ll hear her in a tribute to Sister Rosetta Tharpe (who shares a birthday with Ball), on an early album with Lou Ann Barton and Angela Strehli, on her last album, and in a concert special in hour two of the show.

We also mark birthdays of another Texas favorite Jimmy Vaughan and Chicago blues greats Eddie Shaw and Otis Spann; check out new music from Duke Robillard, the James Hunter Six, Laura Chavez, and Mavis Staples; and highlight more of the recently announced Blues Music Awards nominees.

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Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim