Marcia Ball + Sister Rosetta, Jimmy Vaughan, Otis Spann & A Little Bit of Spring

March 20/22

In honor of her birthday (on the 20th) and new induction into the Blues Hall of Fame, Crossroads feature Gulf Coast blues great Marcia Ball this month. This time we’ll hear her in a tribute to Sister Rosetta Tharpe (who shares a birthday with Ball), on an early album with Lou Ann Barton and Angela Strehli, on her last album, and in a concert special in hour two of the show.

We also mark birthdays of another Texas favorite Jimmy Vaughan and Chicago blues greats Eddie Shaw and Otis Spann; check out new music from Duke Robillard, the James Hunter Six, Laura Chavez, and Mavis Staples; and highlight more of the recently announced Blues Music Awards nominees.

