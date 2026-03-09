© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Sly & the Family Stone Special

By Chris Heim
Published March 9, 2026 at 10:55 AM CDT

March 13/15

In honor of Sly Stone’s birthday on the 15th, Crossroads steps aside for a two-hour special celebrating this pioneering artist who reshaped the sound of soul and funk. Hour one follows the history of Sly and the Family Stone band with classic tracks and insights from members of the band. Then in hour two, we’ll hear from a wide array of artists, including Chuck D, Bernie Worrell, Robert Randolph, Isaac Hayes and more, about the enduring legacy and impact of Sly and his band and music.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim