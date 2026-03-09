Sly & the Family Stone Special

March 13/15

In honor of Sly Stone’s birthday on the 15th, Crossroads steps aside for a two-hour special celebrating this pioneering artist who reshaped the sound of soul and funk. Hour one follows the history of Sly and the Family Stone band with classic tracks and insights from members of the band. Then in hour two, we’ll hear from a wide array of artists, including Chuck D, Bernie Worrell, Robert Randolph, Isaac Hayes and more, about the enduring legacy and impact of Sly and his band and music.

