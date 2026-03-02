New Blues Releases + BMAs

March 6/8

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:

Ten years after their last release, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials are back with their 10th album on Alligator Records

With over three dozen albums to his credit, veteran blues guitarist Duke Robillard is back again with another eclectic mix of roots and blues sounds

Milwaukee favorites, the Altered Five Blues band returns with their eight album, with help from Jason Ricci and Tom Hambridge.

Plus more new blues titles and some of the recent albums and artists that are part of the newly announced Blues Music Awards nominees.

