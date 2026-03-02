© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – February 2026

By Chris Heim
Published March 2, 2026 at 11:13 AM CST
  1. Robin Kapsalis – The Blues Is in the House (Blues House)
  2. Al Basile – Blues in Hand (SweetSpot)
  3. Jimmy Burns – Full Circle (Delmark)
  4. Kim Wilson – Slow Burn (MC Records)
  5. Mississippi Heat – Don’t Look Back (Delmark)
  6. Blue Moon Marquee & Northern Cree – Get Your Feathers Ready (Blue Moon Marquee)
  7. Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done with the Blues (Silvertone)
  8. Billy Branch – The Blues Is My Biography (Rosa’s Lounge)
  9. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Bad at Being Good (MoMoJo)
  10. James Hunter Six – Off the Fence (Easy Eye Sound)
  11. Sean MacDonald – Have Mercy (Little Village)
  12. Luther Dickinson – Dead Blues (Strolling Bones)
  13. Mavis Staples – Sad and Beautiful World (Anti-)
  14. Roomful of Blues – Steppin’ Out! (Alligator)
  15. Duwayne Burnside – Red Rooster (Lucky 13)
  16. Kyle Rowland – Not Holding Back (Little Village)
  17. Blues Project – Live 2025 (Globe)
  18. Omar Coleman/Igor Prado – Old, New, Funky and Blue (NOLA Blue)
  19. Top Jimmy and the Rhythm Pigs – Pigus Drunkus Maximus (Blind Owl)
  20. Tinsley Ellis – Labor of Love (Alligator)
  21. Mike Bourne Band – Kansas City O’Clock (Overton)
  22. Kerry Kearney Band – Kerry Kearney Band (Paradiddle)
  23. Mud Morganfield – Deep Mud (Nola Blue)
  24. Johnny Max & His So-Called Friends – Johnny Max & His So-Called Friends (Pour Soul)
  25. Erin Harpe – Let the Mermaids Flirt with Me (Vizztone/Erin Harpe Music)
  26. Robert Top Thomas – One Morning Soon (Hidden Chamber)
  27. Steve Howell/Fats Kaplan – Know You From Old (Out of the Past)
  28. Bob Corritore – Early Blues Sessions (Vizztone)
  29. The Lucky Losers – Arrival (MoMoJo)
  30. Devon Allman – The Blues Summit (Ruf)
  31. Yates McKendree – Need to Know (Qualified)
  32. Kirk Fletcher – Keep on Pushing (Vizztone)
  33. Various – The Last Real Texas Blues Album (Antone’s)
  34. Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama (Nola Blue)
  35. Catfish Keith - Sugar for Sugar (Fish Tail)
  36. Piper & the Hard Times – Good Company (Hard Times)
  37. BB & the Bullets – High Tide (Dixie Frog)
  38. Garry Burnside – It’s My Time Now (Strolling Bones)
  39. Kent Burnside – Hill Country Blood (Strolling Bones)
  40. Hudspeth & Taylor – Kimuziki (Hudtone)
Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim