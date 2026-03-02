Crossroads Top 40 – February 2026
- Robin Kapsalis – The Blues Is in the House (Blues House)
- Al Basile – Blues in Hand (SweetSpot)
- Jimmy Burns – Full Circle (Delmark)
- Kim Wilson – Slow Burn (MC Records)
- Mississippi Heat – Don’t Look Back (Delmark)
- Blue Moon Marquee & Northern Cree – Get Your Feathers Ready (Blue Moon Marquee)
- Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done with the Blues (Silvertone)
- Billy Branch – The Blues Is My Biography (Rosa’s Lounge)
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps – Bad at Being Good (MoMoJo)
- James Hunter Six – Off the Fence (Easy Eye Sound)
- Sean MacDonald – Have Mercy (Little Village)
- Luther Dickinson – Dead Blues (Strolling Bones)
- Mavis Staples – Sad and Beautiful World (Anti-)
- Roomful of Blues – Steppin’ Out! (Alligator)
- Duwayne Burnside – Red Rooster (Lucky 13)
- Kyle Rowland – Not Holding Back (Little Village)
- Blues Project – Live 2025 (Globe)
- Omar Coleman/Igor Prado – Old, New, Funky and Blue (NOLA Blue)
- Top Jimmy and the Rhythm Pigs – Pigus Drunkus Maximus (Blind Owl)
- Tinsley Ellis – Labor of Love (Alligator)
- Mike Bourne Band – Kansas City O’Clock (Overton)
- Kerry Kearney Band – Kerry Kearney Band (Paradiddle)
- Mud Morganfield – Deep Mud (Nola Blue)
- Johnny Max & His So-Called Friends – Johnny Max & His So-Called Friends (Pour Soul)
- Erin Harpe – Let the Mermaids Flirt with Me (Vizztone/Erin Harpe Music)
- Robert Top Thomas – One Morning Soon (Hidden Chamber)
- Steve Howell/Fats Kaplan – Know You From Old (Out of the Past)
- Bob Corritore – Early Blues Sessions (Vizztone)
- The Lucky Losers – Arrival (MoMoJo)
- Devon Allman – The Blues Summit (Ruf)
- Yates McKendree – Need to Know (Qualified)
- Kirk Fletcher – Keep on Pushing (Vizztone)
- Various – The Last Real Texas Blues Album (Antone’s)
- Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama (Nola Blue)
- Catfish Keith - Sugar for Sugar (Fish Tail)
- Piper & the Hard Times – Good Company (Hard Times)
- BB & the Bullets – High Tide (Dixie Frog)
- Garry Burnside – It’s My Time Now (Strolling Bones)
- Kent Burnside – Hill Country Blood (Strolling Bones)
- Hudspeth & Taylor – Kimuziki (Hudtone)