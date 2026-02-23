NOLA/LA Blues and R&B, Fats Domino, Blues Hall of Fame and Music Awards

February 27/March 1

Crossroads wraps up the February Louisiana Blues and R&B Feature with music from Johnny Adams, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr & the Zydeco Twisters, and Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, and with a birthday salute to Fats Domino. We’ll also showcase some of the newly named Blues Hall of Fame inductees and Blues Music Awards nominees, and will continue to highlight the many artists and recordings so honored in the coming weeks on the show.

