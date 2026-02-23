© 2026 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

NOLA/LA Blues and R&B, Fats Domino, Blues Hall of Fame and Music Awards

By Chris Heim
Published February 23, 2026 at 10:28 AM CST

February 27/March 1

Crossroads wraps up the February Louisiana Blues and R&B Feature with music from Johnny Adams, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr & the Zydeco Twisters, and Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, and with a birthday salute to Fats Domino. We’ll also showcase some of the newly named Blues Hall of Fame inductees and Blues Music Awards nominees, and will continue to highlight the many artists and recordings so honored in the coming weeks on the show.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
