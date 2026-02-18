© 2026 KMUW
Irma Thomas, Ernie K. Doe, Blues Hall of Fame & Grammy Winners

By Chris Heim
Published February 18, 2026 at 12:55 PM CST

February 20/22

As part of the February NOLA/Louisiana Blues and R&B Feature Crossroads marks birthdays of Irma Thomas and Ernie K. Doe (featured in a Crescent City Blues special in hour two of the show) and showcases music from Fernest Arceneaux, C.J. Chenier, and the Wild Magnolias. We’ll also hear music from some of the newly announced Blues Hall of Fame inductees, including Kenny Neal and Marcia Ball (our Featured Artist in March – here from the Tribute to the King of Zydeco album that just took home a Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album).

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
