Irma Thomas, Ernie K. Doe, Blues Hall of Fame & Grammy Winners

February 20/22

As part of the February NOLA/Louisiana Blues and R&B Feature Crossroads marks birthdays of Irma Thomas and Ernie K. Doe (featured in a Crescent City Blues special in hour two of the show) and showcases music from Fernest Arceneaux, C.J. Chenier, and the Wild Magnolias. We’ll also hear music from some of the newly announced Blues Hall of Fame inductees, including Kenny Neal and Marcia Ball (our Featured Artist in March – here from the Tribute to the King of Zydeco album that just took home a Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album).

