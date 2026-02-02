© 2026 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

February New Blues

By Chris Heim
Published February 2, 2026 at 10:57 AM CST

February 6/8

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:

More soulful blues from the James Hunter Six

The 14th album from Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps

New blues-rock from guitarist Murali Coryell (son of famed jazz guitarist Larry Coryell)

Original acoustic blues from Tinsley Ellis

Blues meets Indigenous music on a new set by Blue Moon Marquee and Northern Cree

And another interesting musical meeting in the first-time musical meeting of Omar Coleman and Igor Prado

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
