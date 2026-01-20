Blues Radio 2025, Etta James & Aaron Neville

January 23/25

Throughout this month, Crossroads has been looking back at the past year in the blues and highlighting show favorites. This time we thought we’d take a look at blues radio favorites of the year, as we count down the top five albums played on stations across the country in 2025.

We’ll also mark the birthdays of two great singers, Etta James and Aaron Neville (featured in a special in hour two of the show) and check out recent titles from Kim Wilson, Kirk Fletcher, Mississippi Heat, and Irma Thomas with Galactic.

