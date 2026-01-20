© 2026 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Blues Radio 2025, Etta James & Aaron Neville

By Chris Heim
Published January 20, 2026 at 10:41 AM CST

January 23/25

Throughout this month, Crossroads has been looking back at the past year in the blues and highlighting show favorites. This time we thought we’d take a look at blues radio favorites of the year, as we count down the top five albums played on stations across the country in 2025.

We’ll also mark the birthdays of two great singers, Etta James and Aaron Neville (featured in a special in hour two of the show) and check out recent titles from Kim Wilson, Kirk Fletcher, Mississippi Heat, and Irma Thomas with Galactic.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
