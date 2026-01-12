Frank Bey + Blues 2025

January 16/18

Crossroads continues the January Feature looking back at the past year in blues with show favorites and 2025 releases from Buddy Guy, the Alexis P. Suter Band, and All Things Swamp. We also remember two artists who passed away last year – session master Phil Upchurch, and Stax Records star Steve Cropper (featured in an hour two special). Plus a birthday salute to soul blues artist Frank Bey, including music from a compilation released last January, and a classic from the Meters.