© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Frank Bey + Blues 2025

By Chris Heim
Published January 12, 2026 at 10:05 AM CST

January 16/18

Crossroads continues the January Feature looking back at the past year in blues with show favorites and 2025 releases from Buddy Guy, the Alexis P. Suter Band, and All Things Swamp. We also remember two artists who passed away last year – session master Phil Upchurch, and Stax Records star Steve Cropper (featured in an hour two special). Plus a birthday salute to soul blues artist Frank Bey, including music from a compilation released last January, and a classic from the Meters.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim