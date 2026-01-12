Crossroads Top 40 – December 2025

1. Robin Kapsalis – The Blues Is in the House (Blues House)

2. Billy Branch – The Blues Is My Biography (Rosa’s Lounge)

3. Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done with the Blues (Silvertone)

4. Sean MacDonald – Have Mercy (Little Village)

5. Kim Wilson – Slow Burn (MC Records)

6. Yates McKendree – Need to Know (Qualified)

7. Bob Corritore – Early Blues Sessions (Vizztone)

8. Mud Morganfield – Deep Mud (Nola Blue)

9. Roomful of Blues – Steppin’ Out! (Alligator)

10. BB & the Bullets – High Tide (Dixie Frog)

11. Al Basile – Blues in Hand (SweetSpot)

12. The Lucky Losers – Arrival (MoMoJo)

13. Mavis Staples – Sad and Beautiful World (Anti-)

14. Kirk Fletcher – Keep on Pushing (Vizztone)

15. Rory Block – Heavy in the Blues (MC Records)

16. Mississippi MacDonald – Slim Pickin’ (APM)

17. Duwayne Burnside – Red Rooster (Lucky 13)

18. Mississippi Heat – Don’t Look Back (Delmark)

19. Kyle Rowland – Not Holding Back (Little Village)

20. Jay Hooks – Tequila and Bullets (Jay Hooks Records)

21. Luther Dickinson – Dead Blues (Strolling Bones)

22. Mark Cameron – Blues Factory (Overton Music)

23. Christine ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Hard Road (Red Zero)

24. Dave Keyes – Two Trains (MoMoJo)

25. Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama (Nola Blue)

26. Catfish Keith - Sugar for Sugar (Fish Tail)

27. Doug MacLeod – Between Somewhere and Goodbye (Reference)

28. Steve Howell/Fats Kaplan – Know You From Old (Out of the Past)

29. Various – The Last Real Texas Blues Album (Antone’s)

30. Piper & the Hard Times – Good Company (Hard Times)

31. Mike Bourne Band – Kansas City O’Clock (Overton)

32. Blues Project – Live 2025 (Globe)

33. Garry Burnside – It’s My Time Now (Strolling Bones)

34. Kent Burnside – Hill Country Blood (Strolling Bones)

35. Hudspeth & Taylor – Kimuziki (Hudtone)

36. Erin Harpe – Let the Mermaids Flirt with Me (Vizztone/Erin Harpe Music)

37. Chambers DesLauriers – Our Time to Ride (Chambers DesLauriers)

38. Johnnie Johnson – I’m Just Johnnie (Missouri Morning)

39. Mikey Junior – Tribute to Aleck "Rice" Miller - Sonny Boy Williamson (8th Traub)

40. The Bluesmasters Featuring Cassie Taylor – The Bluesmasters (Exulans DMD)

