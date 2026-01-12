Crossroads Top 40 – December 2025
1. Robin Kapsalis – The Blues Is in the House (Blues House)
2. Billy Branch – The Blues Is My Biography (Rosa’s Lounge)
3. Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done with the Blues (Silvertone)
4. Sean MacDonald – Have Mercy (Little Village)
5. Kim Wilson – Slow Burn (MC Records)
6. Yates McKendree – Need to Know (Qualified)
7. Bob Corritore – Early Blues Sessions (Vizztone)
8. Mud Morganfield – Deep Mud (Nola Blue)
9. Roomful of Blues – Steppin’ Out! (Alligator)
10. BB & the Bullets – High Tide (Dixie Frog)
11. Al Basile – Blues in Hand (SweetSpot)
12. The Lucky Losers – Arrival (MoMoJo)
13. Mavis Staples – Sad and Beautiful World (Anti-)
14. Kirk Fletcher – Keep on Pushing (Vizztone)
15. Rory Block – Heavy in the Blues (MC Records)
16. Mississippi MacDonald – Slim Pickin’ (APM)
17. Duwayne Burnside – Red Rooster (Lucky 13)
18. Mississippi Heat – Don’t Look Back (Delmark)
19. Kyle Rowland – Not Holding Back (Little Village)
20. Jay Hooks – Tequila and Bullets (Jay Hooks Records)
21. Luther Dickinson – Dead Blues (Strolling Bones)
22. Mark Cameron – Blues Factory (Overton Music)
23. Christine ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Hard Road (Red Zero)
24. Dave Keyes – Two Trains (MoMoJo)
25. Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama (Nola Blue)
26. Catfish Keith - Sugar for Sugar (Fish Tail)
27. Doug MacLeod – Between Somewhere and Goodbye (Reference)
28. Steve Howell/Fats Kaplan – Know You From Old (Out of the Past)
29. Various – The Last Real Texas Blues Album (Antone’s)
30. Piper & the Hard Times – Good Company (Hard Times)
31. Mike Bourne Band – Kansas City O’Clock (Overton)
32. Blues Project – Live 2025 (Globe)
33. Garry Burnside – It’s My Time Now (Strolling Bones)
34. Kent Burnside – Hill Country Blood (Strolling Bones)
35. Hudspeth & Taylor – Kimuziki (Hudtone)
36. Erin Harpe – Let the Mermaids Flirt with Me (Vizztone/Erin Harpe Music)
37. Chambers DesLauriers – Our Time to Ride (Chambers DesLauriers)
38. Johnnie Johnson – I’m Just Johnnie (Missouri Morning)
39. Mikey Junior – Tribute to Aleck "Rice" Miller - Sonny Boy Williamson (8th Traub)
40. The Bluesmasters Featuring Cassie Taylor – The Bluesmasters (Exulans DMD)