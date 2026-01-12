Blues 2025 + Slim Harpo, Eddy Clearwater & Jerry Wexler

January 9/11

Crossroads continues the January Feature, looking back at favorites and significant events in the blues in 2025. We’ll also highlight new releases from Mud Morganfield (one of Muddy Waters’ sons) and Luther Dickinson (with some bluesy Grateful Dead music), and mark birthdays of Swamp Blues great Slim Harpo, Chicago bluesman Eddy Clearwater, and in hour two, we remember acclaimed producers Jerry Wexler with some of the many classic R&B and soul tracks he had a hand in creating.

