© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Blues 2025 + Slim Harpo, Eddy Clearwater & Jerry Wexler

By Chris Heim
Published January 12, 2026 at 9:56 AM CST

January 9/11

Crossroads continues the January Feature, looking back at favorites and significant events in the blues in 2025. We’ll also highlight new releases from Mud Morganfield (one of Muddy Waters’ sons) and Luther Dickinson (with some bluesy Grateful Dead music), and mark birthdays of Swamp Blues great Slim Harpo, Chicago bluesman Eddy Clearwater, and in hour two, we remember acclaimed producers Jerry Wexler with some of the many classic R&B and soul tracks he had a hand in creating.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim