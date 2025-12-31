© 2026 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads' Best Music of 2025

By Chris Heim
Published December 31, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
  1. Galactic & Irma Thomas – Audience with the Queen (Thirty Tigers)
  2. Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done with the Blues (Silvertone)
  3. Charlie Musselwhite – Look Out Highway (Forty Below)
  4. Robbin Kapsalis – The Blues Is in the House (Blues House)
  5. Sean McDonald – Have Mercy (Little Village)
  6. Bob Corritore – Doin’ the Shout (Vizztone)
  7. Dave Specter – Live at Space (Delmark)
  8. Kim Wilson – Slow Burn (M.C. Records)
  9. Brandon Isaak – Walkin’ With the Blues (Brandon Isaak)
  10. Kirk Fletcher – Keep on Pushing (Vizztone)
  11. All Things Swamp – Dressed (Little Village)
  12. Mikey Junior – Tribute to Aleck "Rice" Miller - Sonny Boy Williamson (8th Traub)
  13. The Bluesmasters Featuring Cassie Taylor – The Bluesmasters (Exulans DMD)
  14. Terry Hanck – Grease to Gravy (Little Village)
  15. Tommy Castro & the Painkillers – Closer to the Bone (Alligator)
  16. Jon Cleary – The Bywater Sessions (Well Kept Secret)
  17. Jimmy Vivino – Gonna Be 2 of Those Days (Gulf Coast)
  18. Taj Mahal/Keb’ Mo’ – Room on the Porch (Concord)
  19. Allison August – August Moon (MoMoJo)
  20. Aki Kumar – God Bless the USA (Little Village)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
