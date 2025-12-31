Crossroads' Best Music of 2025
- Galactic & Irma Thomas – Audience with the Queen (Thirty Tigers)
- Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done with the Blues (Silvertone)
- Charlie Musselwhite – Look Out Highway (Forty Below)
- Robbin Kapsalis – The Blues Is in the House (Blues House)
- Sean McDonald – Have Mercy (Little Village)
- Bob Corritore – Doin’ the Shout (Vizztone)
- Dave Specter – Live at Space (Delmark)
- Kim Wilson – Slow Burn (M.C. Records)
- Brandon Isaak – Walkin’ With the Blues (Brandon Isaak)
- Kirk Fletcher – Keep on Pushing (Vizztone)
- All Things Swamp – Dressed (Little Village)
- Mikey Junior – Tribute to Aleck "Rice" Miller - Sonny Boy Williamson (8th Traub)
- The Bluesmasters Featuring Cassie Taylor – The Bluesmasters (Exulans DMD)
- Terry Hanck – Grease to Gravy (Little Village)
- Tommy Castro & the Painkillers – Closer to the Bone (Alligator)
- Jon Cleary – The Bywater Sessions (Well Kept Secret)
- Jimmy Vivino – Gonna Be 2 of Those Days (Gulf Coast)
- Taj Mahal/Keb’ Mo’ – Room on the Porch (Concord)
- Allison August – August Moon (MoMoJo)
- Aki Kumar – God Bless the USA (Little Village)