Best of the Blues 2025

January 2/4

In place of our usual new releases show for the month, Crossroads begins the new year with a look back at some favorites of the past year and kicks off the January Feature that will celebrate significant releases, award winners and more, and pay tribute to artists who passed away in the past year. We’ll hear a wide array of blues styles among our picks, from soulful sounds to acoustic blues to blues rockers performed by some great veterans making some of the best music in the blues today to rising stars following in their footsteps.

