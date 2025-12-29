© 2026 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Best of the Blues 2025

By Chris Heim
Published December 29, 2025 at 11:06 AM CST

January 2/4

In place of our usual new releases show for the month, Crossroads begins the new year with a look back at some favorites of the past year and kicks off the January Feature that will celebrate significant releases, award winners and more, and pay tribute to artists who passed away in the past year. We’ll hear a wide array of blues styles among our picks, from soulful sounds to acoustic blues to blues rockers performed by some great veterans making some of the best music in the blues today to rising stars following in their footsteps.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
