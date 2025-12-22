Blues Organ Finale + Tracy Nelson, Charles Neville & Johnny Otis

December 26/28

Crossroads wraps up the December Blues Organ Feature with music from Joe Krown with Jason Ricci, the latest from Austrian soul jazz and blues organist Raphael Wressnig and more.

We mark birthdays of singer Tracy Nelson (with the Blues Broads and Mother Earth), Charles Neville (of the Neville Brothers) and impresario Johnny Otis (featured in an hour two special).

We’ll also check out the latest from Yates McKendree and Boz Scaggs.

