Holiday Hours: KMUW offices will be closed on December 25 & 26 and January 1 & 2
Music
Crossroads

Blues Organ Finale + Tracy Nelson, Charles Neville & Johnny Otis

By Chris Heim
Published December 22, 2025 at 10:57 AM CST

December 26/28

Crossroads wraps up the December Blues Organ Feature with music from Joe Krown with Jason Ricci, the latest from Austrian soul jazz and blues organist Raphael Wressnig and more.

We mark birthdays of singer Tracy Nelson (with the Blues Broads and Mother Earth), Charles Neville (of the Neville Brothers) and impresario Johnny Otis (featured in an hour two special).

We’ll also check out the latest from Yates McKendree and Boz Scaggs.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim