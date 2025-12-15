Blues Christmas Specials

December 19/21

Crossroads steps aside for some holiday specials this time. In conjunction with the December Blues and Soul Organ Feature, we’ll hear The Maitre D's bringing Booker T. & The MGs’ album In The Christmas Spirit to life in a live-in-studio performance in hour one.

Then in hour two, it’s holiday blues and R&B from the late 1940s and 1950s including classics by Clyde McPhatter & The Drifters and The Orioles to rarer Christmas tracks from Amos Milburn, JB Summers and The Five Keys.

