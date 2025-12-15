© 2025 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Blues Christmas Specials

By Chris Heim
Published December 15, 2025 at 11:42 AM CST

December 19/21

Crossroads steps aside for some holiday specials this time. In conjunction with the December Blues and Soul Organ Feature, we’ll hear The Maitre D's bringing Booker T. & The MGs’ album In The Christmas Spirit to life in a live-in-studio performance in hour one.

Then in hour two, it’s holiday blues and R&B from the late 1940s and 1950s including classics by Clyde McPhatter & The Drifters and The Orioles to rarer Christmas tracks from Amos Milburn, JB Summers and The Five Keys.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
