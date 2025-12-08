© 2025 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Blues Organ, Lurrie Bell & Tributes to Upchurch, Cropper & Lewis

By Chris Heim
Published December 8, 2025 at 10:13 AM CST

December 12/14

This time at the Crossroads, we’ve got more music for the December Blues Organ Feature, including selections from Lucky Peterson for his birthday. We’ll also mark the birthday of Lurrie Bell with music he did with his father, acclaimed harp player Cary Bell, in hour one and then in a special in hour two of the show. And we pay tribute to three artists who recently passed away – Phil Upchurch, Steve Cropper, and Sharon Lewis.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
