Blues Organ, Lurrie Bell & Tributes to Upchurch, Cropper & Lewis

December 12/14

This time at the Crossroads, we’ve got more music for the December Blues Organ Feature, including selections from Lucky Peterson for his birthday. We’ll also mark the birthday of Lurrie Bell with music he did with his father, acclaimed harp player Cary Bell, in hour one and then in a special in hour two of the show. And we pay tribute to three artists who recently passed away – Phil Upchurch, Steve Cropper, and Sharon Lewis.

