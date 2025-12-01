© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

December New Blues Show

By Chris Heim
Published December 1, 2025 at 12:57 PM CST

December 7/9

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:

Another member of the Burnside family, Duwayne Burnside, with a new album

Steve Howell’s new roots set with Fats Kaplan

The latest from blues and roots favorite Kim Wilson

New acoustic blues from Catfish Keith

Luther Dickinson reimagines blues and roots tunes from the Grateful Dead catalog

And there’s also a new album from Mississippi Heat

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim