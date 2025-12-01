December New Blues Show
December 7/9
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:
Another member of the Burnside family, Duwayne Burnside, with a new album
Steve Howell’s new roots set with Fats Kaplan
The latest from blues and roots favorite Kim Wilson
New acoustic blues from Catfish Keith
Luther Dickinson reimagines blues and roots tunes from the Grateful Dead catalog
And there’s also a new album from Mississippi Heat