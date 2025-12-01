December New Blues Show

December 7/9

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:

Another member of the Burnside family, Duwayne Burnside, with a new album

Steve Howell’s new roots set with Fats Kaplan

The latest from blues and roots favorite Kim Wilson

New acoustic blues from Catfish Keith

Luther Dickinson reimagines blues and roots tunes from the Grateful Dead catalog

And there’s also a new album from Mississippi Heat

