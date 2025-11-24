© 2025 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Bernard Allison, Blues Birthdays & A Grammy Nominee

By Chris Heim
Published November 24, 2025 at 10:51 AM CST

November 28/30

Lots of blues birthdays to celebrate this time at the Crossroads, including John Mayall, Smokin’ Joe Kubek, Mike Morgan, Brownie McGhee and Robert Nighthawk. We also mark the 60th birthday earlier this week of November Featured Artist Bernard Allison with several of his own releases in hour one and a special in hour two of the show. Plus the latest from Big Shoes and Johnny Rawls, a 20th anniversary reissue from Mother Blues with Gerald McClendon, and the Grammy-nominated Tribute to the King of Zydeco album.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
