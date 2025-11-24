Bernard Allison, Blues Birthdays & A Grammy Nominee

November 28/30

Lots of blues birthdays to celebrate this time at the Crossroads, including John Mayall, Smokin’ Joe Kubek, Mike Morgan, Brownie McGhee and Robert Nighthawk. We also mark the 60th birthday earlier this week of November Featured Artist Bernard Allison with several of his own releases in hour one and a special in hour two of the show. Plus the latest from Big Shoes and Johnny Rawls, a 20th anniversary reissue from Mother Blues with Gerald McClendon, and the Grammy-nominated Tribute to the King of Zydeco album.

