Bernard & Luther Allison + R.L. Burnside & Angela Strehli

November 21/23

Throughout this month, Crossroads celebrates the 60th birthday of acclaimed bluesman Bernard Allison along with music from his famous father, Luther Allison. We have more on tap from both, including Bernard’s cover of what he describes as his father’s most popular song. We also mark birthdays of singer Angela Strehli and Hill Country bluesman R.L. Burnside (plus new releases from both his youngest son and grandson), and showcase new music from Mike Henderson, Maria Muldaur (just nominated for a Grammy), Brandon Isaak, Billy Branch, Mavis Staples, and Candice Ivory.

