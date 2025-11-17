© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Bernard & Luther Allison + R.L. Burnside & Angela Strehli

By Chris Heim
Published November 17, 2025 at 9:57 AM CST

November 21/23

Throughout this month, Crossroads celebrates the 60th birthday of acclaimed bluesman Bernard Allison along with music from his famous father, Luther Allison. We have more on tap from both, including Bernard’s cover of what he describes as his father’s most popular song. We also mark birthdays of singer Angela Strehli and Hill Country bluesman R.L. Burnside (plus new releases from both his youngest son and grandson), and showcase new music from Mike Henderson, Maria Muldaur (just nominated for a Grammy), Brandon Isaak, Billy Branch, Mavis Staples, and Candice Ivory.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim