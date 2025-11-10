© 2025 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Bernard Allison + Grammy Nominees, W.C. Clark, Buckwheat Zydeco & Hubert Sumlin

By Chris Heim
Published November 10, 2025 at 10:14 AM CST

November 14/16

Crossroads’ November Featured Artist Bernard Allison performs a classic song from his father, Luther Allison. We highlight the newly announced blues Grammy nominees. And we mark birthdays of the Godfather of the Austin Blues W.C. Clark, zydeco star Buckwheat Zydeco, Teenie Hodges of the legendary Hi Rhythm Section (here with Al Green), Chicago harp master Carey Bell, and blues favorite and Howlin’ Wolf sideman Hubert Sumlin (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
