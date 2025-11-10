Bernard Allison + Grammy Nominees, W.C. Clark, Buckwheat Zydeco & Hubert Sumlin

November 14/16

Crossroads’ November Featured Artist Bernard Allison performs a classic song from his father, Luther Allison. We highlight the newly announced blues Grammy nominees. And we mark birthdays of the Godfather of the Austin Blues W.C. Clark, zydeco star Buckwheat Zydeco, Teenie Hodges of the legendary Hi Rhythm Section (here with Al Green), Chicago harp master Carey Bell, and blues favorite and Howlin’ Wolf sideman Hubert Sumlin (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

