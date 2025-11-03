November New Blues Show

November 7/9

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:

The Johnny Otis Blues Caravan reissue

A live set from the Blues Project (celebrating their 60th year)

The Lucky Losers with special guests Kid Andersen and Danny Caron

Ex-Roomful of Blues trumpeter, singer, songwriter and poet Al Basile

Early all star sessions with Bob Corritore

Chicago blues harp veteran Billy Branch

Kansas City’s Mike Bourne Band

Tedeschi Trucks Band revisit Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Erin Harpe with a tribute to Mississippi John Hurt

A jazzy new release (and first studio album in seven years) from Boz Scaggs

Rising star Christone “Kingfish” Ingram with a debut album on his own new label

