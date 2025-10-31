© 2025 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – October 2025

By Chris Heim
Published October 31, 2025 at 1:13 PM CDT
  1. Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done with the Blues (Silvertone)
  2. Kirk Fletcher – Keep on Pushing (Vizztone)
  3. Roomful of Blues – Steppin’ Out! (Alligator)
  4. Mud Morganfield – Deep Mud (Nola Blue)
  5. Robin Kapsalis – The Blues Is in the House (Blues House)
  6. Various – The Last Real Texas Blues Album (Antone’s)
  7. Yates McKendree – Need to Know (Qualified)
  8. Jimi “Prime Time” Smith – It’s My Time (New Folk)
  9. Johnnie Johnson – I’m Just Johnnie (Missouri Morning)
  10. Rory Block – Heavy in the Blues (MC Records)
  11. Monster Mike Welch – Keep Living Til I Die (Monster Mike Welch)
  12. All Things Swamp – Dressed (Little Village)
  13. Brandon Isaak – Walkin’ With the Blues (Brandon Isaak)
  14. Mikey Junior – Tribute to Aleck "Rice" Miller - Sonny Boy Williamson (8th Traub)
  15. Terry Hanck – Grease to Gravy (Little Village)
  16. The Bluesmasters Featuring Cassie Taylor – The Bluesmasters (Exulans DMD)
  17. Big Shoes – King Size (Qualified)
  18. Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama (Nola Blue)
  19. Garry Burnside – It’s My Time Now (Strolling Bones)
  20. Tom Hambridge – Down the Hatch (Quarto Valley)
  21. Alexis P. Suter Band – Just Stay High (Big Mama/Nola Blue)
  22. D.K. Harrell – Talkin’ Heavy (Alligator)
  23. Piper & the Hard Times – Good Company (Hard Times)
  24. Tony Holiday – Keep Your Head Up (Forty Below)
  25. Jay Hooks – Tequila and Bullets (Jay Hooks Records)
  26. Mike Henderson – Last Night at the Bluebird (Qualified)
  27. Jay McShann – Hootie Swings the Blues (Acrobat)
  28. Galactic & Irma Thomas – Audience with the Queen (Thirty Tigers)
  29. Aki Kumar – God Bless the USA (Little Village)
  30. Doug MacLeod – Between Somewhere and Goodbye (Reference)
  31. Taj Mahal/Keb’ Mo’ – Room on the Porch (Concord)
  32. Candice Ivory – New Southern Vintage (NOLA Blue)
  33. Willie Buck & Bob Corritore – Oh Yeah! (Vizztone)
  34. Chambers DesLauriers – Our Time to Ride (Chambers DesLauriers)
  35. The Boneshakers – Live to Be This (Gulf Coast)
  36. Lisa Mann – The Great Women in Blues (Jay Ray)
  37. Kent Burnside – Hill Country Blood (Strolling Bones)
  38. Kerry Kearney Band – Kerry Kearney Band (Paradiddle)
  39. Charlie Musselwhite – Look Out Highway (Forty Below)
  40. Mother Blues – Sleeping While the River Runs (Sleeping Dog)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
