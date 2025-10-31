Crossroads Top 40 – October 2025
- Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done with the Blues (Silvertone)
- Kirk Fletcher – Keep on Pushing (Vizztone)
- Roomful of Blues – Steppin’ Out! (Alligator)
- Mud Morganfield – Deep Mud (Nola Blue)
- Robin Kapsalis – The Blues Is in the House (Blues House)
- Various – The Last Real Texas Blues Album (Antone’s)
- Yates McKendree – Need to Know (Qualified)
- Jimi “Prime Time” Smith – It’s My Time (New Folk)
- Johnnie Johnson – I’m Just Johnnie (Missouri Morning)
- Rory Block – Heavy in the Blues (MC Records)
- Monster Mike Welch – Keep Living Til I Die (Monster Mike Welch)
- All Things Swamp – Dressed (Little Village)
- Brandon Isaak – Walkin’ With the Blues (Brandon Isaak)
- Mikey Junior – Tribute to Aleck "Rice" Miller - Sonny Boy Williamson (8th Traub)
- Terry Hanck – Grease to Gravy (Little Village)
- The Bluesmasters Featuring Cassie Taylor – The Bluesmasters (Exulans DMD)
- Big Shoes – King Size (Qualified)
- Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama (Nola Blue)
- Garry Burnside – It’s My Time Now (Strolling Bones)
- Tom Hambridge – Down the Hatch (Quarto Valley)
- Alexis P. Suter Band – Just Stay High (Big Mama/Nola Blue)
- D.K. Harrell – Talkin’ Heavy (Alligator)
- Piper & the Hard Times – Good Company (Hard Times)
- Tony Holiday – Keep Your Head Up (Forty Below)
- Jay Hooks – Tequila and Bullets (Jay Hooks Records)
- Mike Henderson – Last Night at the Bluebird (Qualified)
- Jay McShann – Hootie Swings the Blues (Acrobat)
- Galactic & Irma Thomas – Audience with the Queen (Thirty Tigers)
- Aki Kumar – God Bless the USA (Little Village)
- Doug MacLeod – Between Somewhere and Goodbye (Reference)
- Taj Mahal/Keb’ Mo’ – Room on the Porch (Concord)
- Candice Ivory – New Southern Vintage (NOLA Blue)
- Willie Buck & Bob Corritore – Oh Yeah! (Vizztone)
- Chambers DesLauriers – Our Time to Ride (Chambers DesLauriers)
- The Boneshakers – Live to Be This (Gulf Coast)
- Lisa Mann – The Great Women in Blues (Jay Ray)
- Kent Burnside – Hill Country Blood (Strolling Bones)
- Kerry Kearney Band – Kerry Kearney Band (Paradiddle)
- Charlie Musselwhite – Look Out Highway (Forty Below)
- Mother Blues – Sleeping While the River Runs (Sleeping Dog)