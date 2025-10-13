Kansas Blues, New Releases, Award Winners & Chuck Berry

October 17/19

Crossroads continues the October Kansas/Kansas City Blues Feature with music from KC jump blues star Julia Lee and from Wichita native Bob Koester’s Delmark label; features new music from Yates McKendree, Kirk Fletcher, Big Shoes and Garry Burnside; showcases more of the recently announced Blues Blast Music Awards winners; and celebrates the birthday of Chuck Berry with music from him and his long-time piano player Johnnie Johnson in hour one and in a special in hour two of the show.

