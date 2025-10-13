© 2025 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Kansas Blues, New Releases, Award Winners & Chuck Berry

By Chris Heim
Published October 13, 2025

October 17/19

Crossroads continues the October Kansas/Kansas City Blues Feature with music from KC jump blues star Julia Lee and from Wichita native Bob Koester’s Delmark label; features new music from Yates McKendree, Kirk Fletcher, Big Shoes and Garry Burnside; showcases more of the recently announced Blues Blast Music Awards winners; and celebrates the birthday of Chuck Berry with music from him and his long-time piano player Johnnie Johnson in hour one and in a special in hour two of the show.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
