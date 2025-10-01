© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – September 2025

By Chris Heim
Published October 1, 2025 at 10:27 AM CDT
  1. Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done with the Blues (Silvertone)
  2. All Things Swamp – Dressed (Little Village)
  3. D.K. Harrell – Talkin’ Heavy (Alligator)
  4. Piper & the Hard Times – Good Company (Hard Times)
  5. Galactic & Irma Thomas – Audience with the Queen (Thirty Tigers)
  6. Brandon Isaak – Walkin’ With the Blues (Brandon Isaak)
  7. Kirk Fletcher – Keep on Pushing (Vizztone)
  8. Aki Kumar – God Bless the USA (Little Village)
  9. Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama (Nola Blue)
  10. Mikey Junior – Tribute to Aleck "Rice" Miller - Sonny Boy Williamson (8th Traub)
  11. Terry Hanck – Grease to Gravy (Little Village)
  12. Yates McKendree – Need to Know (Qualified)
  13. Doug MacLeod – Between Somewhere and Goodbye (Reference)
  14. Garry Burnside – It’s My Time Now (Strolling Bones)
  15. Taj Mahal/Keb’ Mo’ – Room on the Porch (Concord)
  16. The Bluesmasters Featuring Cassie Taylor – The Bluesmasters (Exulans DMD)
  17. Candice Ivory – New Southern Vintage (NOLA Blue)
  18. Tom Hambridge – Down the Hatch (Quarto Valley)
  19. Willie Buck & Bob Corritore – Oh Yeah! (Vizztone)
  20. Chambers DesLauriers – Our Time to Ride (Chambers DesLauriers)
  21. The Boneshakers – Live to Be This (Gulf Coast)
  22. Rory Block – Heavy in the Blues (MC Records)
  23. John Brennan – Bring It on Back to Me (Guitar One)
  24. Nellie Lutcher – Real Gone: The Singles Collection (Acrobat)
  25. Lisa Mann – The Great Women in Blues (Jay Ray)
  26. Tad Robinson – Soul in Blue (Delmark)
  27. Blind Lemon Pledge – Lemon Live! (James Byfield)
  28. Tony Holiday – Keep Your Head Up (Forty Below)
  29. Memphis Minnie – The Queen of Country Blues (Acrobat)
  30. Kent Burnside – Hill Country Blood (Strolling Bones)
  31. Jimi “Prime Time” Smith – It’s My Time (New Folk)
  32. Kerry Kearney Band – Kerry Kearney Band (Paradiddle)
  33. Alexis P. Suter Band – Just Stay High (Big Mama/Nola Blue)
  34. Raphael Wressnig – Committed (ZYX/Pepper Cake)
  35. Charlie Musselwhite – Look Out Highway (Forty Below)
  36. Allison August – August Moon (MoMoJo)
  37. Popa Chubby & Friends – I Love Freddie King (Gulf Coast)
  38. Mother Blues – Sleeping While the River Runs (Sleeping Dog)
  39. Monster Mike Welch – Keep Living Til I Die (Monster Mike Welch)
  40. Bobby Rush/Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Young Fashioned Ways (Thirty Tigers)
Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim