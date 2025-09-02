© 2025 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – August 2025

By Chris Heim
Published September 2, 2025 at 10:16 AM CDT
  1. Brandon Isaak – Walkin’ With the Blues (Brandon Isaak)
  2. Mikey Junior – Tribute to Aleck "Rice" Miller - Sonny Boy Williamson (8th Traub)
  3. All Things Swamp – Dressed (Little Village)
  4. Raphael Wressnig – Committed (ZYX/Pepper Cake)
  5. Dave Specter – Live at Space (Delmark)
  6. Charlie Musselwhite – Look Out Highway (Forty Below)
  7. Fran Drew & the Lucky Strikes – Trial By Fire (Shakey Buddha)
  8. Garry Burnside – It’s My Time Now (Strolling Bones)
  9. Terry Hanck – Grease to Gravy (Little Village)
  10. Taj Mahal/Keb’ Mo’ – Room on the Porch (Concord)
  11. Galactic & Irma Thomas – Audience with the Queen (Thirty Tigers)
  12. The Bluesmasters Featuring Cassie Taylor – The Bluesmasters (Exulans DMD)
  13. Aki Kumar – God Bless the USA (Little Village)
  14. Tad Robinson – Soul in Blue (Delmark)
  15. Kent Burnside – Hill Country Blood (Strolling Bones)
  16. Jimi “Prime Time” Smith – It’s My Time (New Folk)
  17. Lisa Mann – The Great Women in Blues (Jay Ray)
  18. D.K. Harrell – Talkin’ Heavy (Alligator)
  19. Andrew Duncanson – California Trap (Run It Back)
  20. Kerry Kearney Band – Kerry Kearney Band (Paradiddle)
  21. The Boneshakers – Live to Be This (Gulf Coast)
  22. Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama (Nola Blue)
  23. Allison August – August Moon (MoMoJo)
  24. Alexis P. Suter Band – Just Stay High (Big Mama/Nola Blue)
  25. Popa Chubby & Friends – I Love Freddie King (Gulf Coast)
  26. Willie Buck/Bob Corritore – Oh Yeah! (Vizztone)
  27. Gina Coleman – Unequivocally Blue (Guitar One)
  28. Mother Blues – Sleeping While the River Runs (Sleeping Dog)
  29. Monster Mike Welch – Keep Living Til I Die (Monster Mike Welch)
  30. John Brennan – Bring It Back to Me (Guitar One)
  31. Southern Avenue – Family (Alligator)
  32. Jim Kweskin – Doing Things Right (Jalopy)
  33. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Yeah Man (Out of the Past)
  34. Janiva Magness – Back for Me (Blu Elan)
  35. Bobby Rush/Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Young Fashioned Ways (Thirty Tigers)
  36. Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra – What Are You Waiting For? (Blue Dot)
  37. Tony Holiday – Keep Your Head Up (Forty Below)
  38. Blind Lemon Pledge – Lemon Live! (James Byfield)
  39. Carolyn Wonderland – Truth Is (Alligator)
  40. Will Wilde – Blues Is Still Alive (Vizztone)
Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
