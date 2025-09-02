Crossroads Top 40 – August 2025
- Brandon Isaak – Walkin’ With the Blues (Brandon Isaak)
- Mikey Junior – Tribute to Aleck "Rice" Miller - Sonny Boy Williamson (8th Traub)
- All Things Swamp – Dressed (Little Village)
- Raphael Wressnig – Committed (ZYX/Pepper Cake)
- Dave Specter – Live at Space (Delmark)
- Charlie Musselwhite – Look Out Highway (Forty Below)
- Fran Drew & the Lucky Strikes – Trial By Fire (Shakey Buddha)
- Garry Burnside – It’s My Time Now (Strolling Bones)
- Terry Hanck – Grease to Gravy (Little Village)
- Taj Mahal/Keb’ Mo’ – Room on the Porch (Concord)
- Galactic & Irma Thomas – Audience with the Queen (Thirty Tigers)
- The Bluesmasters Featuring Cassie Taylor – The Bluesmasters (Exulans DMD)
- Aki Kumar – God Bless the USA (Little Village)
- Tad Robinson – Soul in Blue (Delmark)
- Kent Burnside – Hill Country Blood (Strolling Bones)
- Jimi “Prime Time” Smith – It’s My Time (New Folk)
- Lisa Mann – The Great Women in Blues (Jay Ray)
- D.K. Harrell – Talkin’ Heavy (Alligator)
- Andrew Duncanson – California Trap (Run It Back)
- Kerry Kearney Band – Kerry Kearney Band (Paradiddle)
- The Boneshakers – Live to Be This (Gulf Coast)
- Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama (Nola Blue)
- Allison August – August Moon (MoMoJo)
- Alexis P. Suter Band – Just Stay High (Big Mama/Nola Blue)
- Popa Chubby & Friends – I Love Freddie King (Gulf Coast)
- Willie Buck/Bob Corritore – Oh Yeah! (Vizztone)
- Gina Coleman – Unequivocally Blue (Guitar One)
- Mother Blues – Sleeping While the River Runs (Sleeping Dog)
- Monster Mike Welch – Keep Living Til I Die (Monster Mike Welch)
- John Brennan – Bring It Back to Me (Guitar One)
- Southern Avenue – Family (Alligator)
- Jim Kweskin – Doing Things Right (Jalopy)
- Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Yeah Man (Out of the Past)
- Janiva Magness – Back for Me (Blu Elan)
- Bobby Rush/Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Young Fashioned Ways (Thirty Tigers)
- Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra – What Are You Waiting For? (Blue Dot)
- Tony Holiday – Keep Your Head Up (Forty Below)
- Blind Lemon Pledge – Lemon Live! (James Byfield)
- Carolyn Wonderland – Truth Is (Alligator)
- Will Wilde – Blues Is Still Alive (Vizztone)