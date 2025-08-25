John Lee Hooker Finale, New Releases, Blues Blast Nominees & Spider John Koerner

August 29/31

Crossroads wraps up the August John Lee Hooker Feature with a classic early track done with Jimmy Reed’s band (Reed, B.B. King & Roy Brown are Crossroads’ September Centennial Birthday Featured Artists), with an all-star guest lineup from the Mr. Lucky album, as a guest with Branford Marsalis, and from his first charting album, a set with Canned Heat.

We’ll also hear music from Blues Blast Award nominees Eden Brent and Jimmy Carpenter, check out new music from Mikey Junior and Raphael Wressnig, and mark birthdays of Little Feat band member Fred Tackett, vocalist Jewel Brown, and folk blues pioneer and Dylan influence Spider John Koerner (in a rare concert special in hour two of the show).

