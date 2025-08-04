John Lee Hooker + Lucky Millinder, Robert Randolph & Jimmy Witherspoon

August 8/10

Crossroads kicks off the August John Lee Hooker Feature with his first single (and first hit!), a Chess classic and music from his son, John Lee Hooker, Jr. We mark birthdays of jump band leader Lucky Millinder (with vocalists Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Wynonie Harris), steel guitarist Robert Randolph, and vocalist Jimmy Witherspoon (including a special in hour two). Plus new music from Brandon Isaak, Dave Specter, Southern Avenue, Maria Muldaur, and Carolyn Wonderland.

