John Lee Hooker + Lucky Millinder, Robert Randolph & Jimmy Witherspoon

By Chris Heim
Published August 4, 2025 at 9:31 AM CDT

August 8/10

Crossroads kicks off the August John Lee Hooker Feature with his first single (and first hit!), a Chess classic and music from his son, John Lee Hooker, Jr. We mark birthdays of jump band leader Lucky Millinder (with vocalists Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Wynonie Harris), steel guitarist Robert Randolph, and vocalist Jimmy Witherspoon (including a special in hour two). Plus new music from Brandon Isaak, Dave Specter, Southern Avenue, Maria Muldaur, and Carolyn Wonderland.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
