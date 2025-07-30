© 2025 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – July 2025

By Chris Heim
Published July 30, 2025 at 11:09 AM CDT
  1. Terry Hanck – Grease to Gravy (Little Village)
  2. Taj Mahal/Keb’ Mo’ – Room on the Porch (Concord)
  3. Jon Cleary – The Bywater Sessions (Well Kept Secret)
  4. Jim Kweskin – Doing Things Right (Jalopy)
  5. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Yeah Man (Out of the Past)
  6. Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama (Nola Blue)
  7. Galactic & Irma Thomas – Audience with the Queen (Thirty Tigers)
  8. The Bluesmasters Featuring Cassie Taylor – The Bluesmasters (Exulans DMD)
  9. Alexis P. Suter Band – Just Stay High (Big Mama/Nola Blue)
  10. Lisa Mann – The Great Women in Blues (Jay Ray)
  11. Allison August – August Moon (MoMoJo)
  12. Aki Kumar – God Bless the USA (Little Village)
  13. Various – A Tribute to the King of Zydeco – Clifton Chenier (Valcour)
  14. Tad Robinson – Soul in Blue (Delmark)
  15. Dave Specter – Live at Space (Delmark)
  16. Charlie Musselwhite – Look Out Highway (Forty Below)
  17. Popa Chubby & Friends – I Love Freddie King (Gulf Coast)
  18. D.K. Harrell – Talkin’ Heavy (Alligator)
  19. Raphael Wressnig – Committed (ZYX/Pepper Cake)
  20. Mikey Junior – Tribute to Aleck "Rice" Miller - Sonny Boy Williamson (8th Traub)
  21. Andrew Duncanson – California Trap (Run It Back)
  22. Janiva Magness – Back for Me (Blu Elan)
  23. Kerry Kearney Band – Kerry Kearney Band (Paradiddle)
  24. Willie Buck/Bob Corritore – Oh Yeah! (Vizztone)
  25. Bobby Rush/Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Young Fashioned Ways (Thirty Tigers)
  26. Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra – What Are You Waiting For? (Blue Dot)
  27. Reverend Freakchild – A Bluesman of Sorts (Treated & Released)
  28. Johnny Rawls – Make Them Dance (Catfood)
  29. Southern Avenue – Family (Alligator)
  30. Tony Holiday – Keep Your Head Up (Forty Below)
  31. Blind Lemon Pledge – Lemon Live! (James Byfield)
  32. Joanne Shaw Taylor – Black and Gold (Journeyman)
  33. Kim Field and the Perfect Gentleman – Don’t Need But One (Kim Field)
  34. Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters – More Fun with…(ATO)
  35. Fran Drew & the Lucky Strikes – Trial By Fire (Shakey Buddha)
  36. War – Why Can’t We Be Friends/50th Anniversary (Avenue/Rhino)
  37. Tomislav Goluban/Crooked Eye Tommy – Nashville Road (Overton Music)
  38. Carolyn Wonderland – Truth Is (Alligator)
  39. Johnny Iguana – At Delmark (Delmark)
  40. Will Wilde – Blues Is Still Alive (Vizztone)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
