Music
Crossroads

August New Blues Releases Show

By Chris Heim
Published July 28, 2025 at 10:40 AM CDT

August 1/3

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. 

Among the highlights this time are:

The first new album as a leader from Jimi ‘Prime Time’ Smith in fifteen years

The first album from Misty Blues’ singer Gina Coleman

Two Burnside family member – Garry and Kent – each with new albums

New Orleans by way of California courtesy of All Things Swamp

A 20th anniversary reissue from Chicago Soul Blues singer Gerald McClendon

And Canadian favorite Brandon Isaak with a salute to classic electric blues

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
