August New Blues Releases Show

August 1/3

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the highlights this time are:

The first new album as a leader from Jimi ‘Prime Time’ Smith in fifteen years

The first album from Misty Blues’ singer Gina Coleman

Two Burnside family member – Garry and Kent – each with new albums

New Orleans by way of California courtesy of All Things Swamp

A 20th anniversary reissue from Chicago Soul Blues singer Gerald McClendon

And Canadian favorite Brandon Isaak with a salute to classic electric blues

