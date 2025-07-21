Bobby Blue Bland, Holmes Brothers & More

July 25/27

Crossroads wraps up the July Soul Blues Feature with one of the pioneers and greats in the style, Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland. We’ll hear some of his classics in hour one and feature him in a special in hour two of the show. And we’ll also get to some great soul blues selections from O.V. Wright, Wee Willie Walker and Johnny Adams.

We also mark the birthdays of Popsy Dixon of the Holmes Brothers and Mick Jagger of the…well, you know.

And there’s new music from Steve Howell & the Mighty Men, Andrew Duncanson, the Kerry Kearney Band, and Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’.

