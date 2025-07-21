© 2025 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Bobby Blue Bland, Holmes Brothers & More

By Chris Heim
Published July 21, 2025 at 10:06 AM CDT

July 25/27

Crossroads wraps up the July Soul Blues Feature with one of the pioneers and greats in the style, Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland. We’ll hear some of his classics in hour one and feature him in a special in hour two of the show. And we’ll also get to some great soul blues selections from O.V. Wright, Wee Willie Walker and Johnny Adams.

We also mark the birthdays of Popsy Dixon of the Holmes Brothers and Mick Jagger of the…well, you know.

And there’s new music from Steve Howell & the Mighty Men, Andrew Duncanson, the Kerry Kearney Band, and Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
