Music
Crossroads

Soul Blues, Living Blues Winners & New Blues

By Chris Heim
Published July 8, 2025 at 9:57 AM CDT

July 11/13

Crossroads features soul blues throughout the month of July, and we’ve got some great classic and contemporary examples this time – including Bobby Blue Bland, Zac Harmon, Johnny Rawls (with music from his new album in hour one and featured in a special in hour two) and Sugaray Rayford (winner in the newly announced Living Blues Awards in the Soul Blues Album category).

Speaking of the Living Blues Awards, we’ll also hear winners Ronnie Baker Brooks and Shemekia Copeland.

And we mark birthdays of Christine McVie (with music she did with Chicken Shack) and soulful organist Big John Patton.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim