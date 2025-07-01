© 2025 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – June 2025

By Chris Heim
Published July 1, 2025 at 2:17 PM CDT
  1. Galactic & Irma Thomas – Audience with the Queen (Thirty Tigers)
  2. Popa Chubby & Friends – I Love Freddie King (Gulf Coast)
  3. Allison August – August Moon (MoMoJo)
  4. Lisa Mann – The Great Women in Blues (Jay Ray)
  5. Aki Kumar – God Bless the USA (Little Village)
  6. Terry Hanck – Grease to Gravy (Little Village)
  7. Tad Robinson – Soul in Blue (Delmark)
  8. Dave Specter – Live at Space (Delmark)
  9. Charlie Musselwhite – Look Out Highway (Forty Below)
  10. Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra – What Are You Waiting For? (Blue Dot)
  11. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Yeah Man (Out of the Past)
  12. Johnny Rawls – Make Them Dance (Catfood)
  13. Janiva Magness – Back for Me (Blu Elan)
  14. Southern Avenue – Family (Alligator)
  15. Tony Holiday – Keep Your Head Up (Forty Below)
  16. Kid Ramos – Strange Things Happening (NOLA Blue)
  17. Jon Cleary – The Bywater Sessions (Well Kept Secret)
  18. Bobby Rush/Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Young Fashioned Ways (Thirty Tigers)
  19. Frank Bey – Peace (NOLA Blue)
  20. Bob Corritore – Doin’ the Shout (Vizztone)
  21. Andrew Duncanson – California Trap (Run It Back)
  22. D.K, Harrell – Talkin’ Heavy (Alligator)
  23. Alexis P. Suter Band – Just Stay High (Big Mama/Nola Blue)
  24. Kim Field and the Perfect Gentleman – Don’t Need But One (Kim Field)
  25. Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters – More Fun with…(ATO)
  26. Big Al & the Heavyweights – Blues Power (VIzztone)
  27. War – Why Can’t We Be Friends/50th Anniversary (Avenue/Rhino)
  28. Samantha Fish – Paper Doll (Rounder)
  29. Jim Kweskin – Doing Things Right (Jalopy)
  30. Tomislav Goluban/Crooked Eye Tommy – Nashville Road (Overton Music)
  31. GA 20 – Volume 2 (Colemine)
  32. Carolyn Wonderland – Truth Is (Alligator)
  33. John Primer – Grown in Mississippi (Blues House)
  34. Johnny Iguana – At Delmark (Delmark)
  35. Will Wilde – Blues Is Still Alive (Vizztone)
  36. Tommy Castro & the Painkillers – Closer to the Bone (Alligator)
  37. Bob Lanza Blues Band – Breadman’s Blues (MoMoJo)
  38. Jimmy Vivino – Gonna Be 2 of Those Days (Gulf Coast)
  39. Mitch Woods – Happy Hour (MoMoJo)
  40. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne – Ooh Yeah! (Stony Plain)
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
