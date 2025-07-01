Crossroads Top 40 – June 2025
- Galactic & Irma Thomas – Audience with the Queen (Thirty Tigers)
- Popa Chubby & Friends – I Love Freddie King (Gulf Coast)
- Allison August – August Moon (MoMoJo)
- Lisa Mann – The Great Women in Blues (Jay Ray)
- Aki Kumar – God Bless the USA (Little Village)
- Terry Hanck – Grease to Gravy (Little Village)
- Tad Robinson – Soul in Blue (Delmark)
- Dave Specter – Live at Space (Delmark)
- Charlie Musselwhite – Look Out Highway (Forty Below)
- Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra – What Are You Waiting For? (Blue Dot)
- Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Yeah Man (Out of the Past)
- Johnny Rawls – Make Them Dance (Catfood)
- Janiva Magness – Back for Me (Blu Elan)
- Southern Avenue – Family (Alligator)
- Tony Holiday – Keep Your Head Up (Forty Below)
- Kid Ramos – Strange Things Happening (NOLA Blue)
- Jon Cleary – The Bywater Sessions (Well Kept Secret)
- Bobby Rush/Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Young Fashioned Ways (Thirty Tigers)
- Frank Bey – Peace (NOLA Blue)
- Bob Corritore – Doin’ the Shout (Vizztone)
- Andrew Duncanson – California Trap (Run It Back)
- D.K, Harrell – Talkin’ Heavy (Alligator)
- Alexis P. Suter Band – Just Stay High (Big Mama/Nola Blue)
- Kim Field and the Perfect Gentleman – Don’t Need But One (Kim Field)
- Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters – More Fun with…(ATO)
- Big Al & the Heavyweights – Blues Power (VIzztone)
- War – Why Can’t We Be Friends/50th Anniversary (Avenue/Rhino)
- Samantha Fish – Paper Doll (Rounder)
- Jim Kweskin – Doing Things Right (Jalopy)
- Tomislav Goluban/Crooked Eye Tommy – Nashville Road (Overton Music)
- GA 20 – Volume 2 (Colemine)
- Carolyn Wonderland – Truth Is (Alligator)
- John Primer – Grown in Mississippi (Blues House)
- Johnny Iguana – At Delmark (Delmark)
- Will Wilde – Blues Is Still Alive (Vizztone)
- Tommy Castro & the Painkillers – Closer to the Bone (Alligator)
- Bob Lanza Blues Band – Breadman’s Blues (MoMoJo)
- Jimmy Vivino – Gonna Be 2 of Those Days (Gulf Coast)
- Mitch Woods – Happy Hour (MoMoJo)
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne – Ooh Yeah! (Stony Plain)