Music
Crossroads

June New Blues Releases Show

By Chris Heim
Published June 30, 2025 at 9:57 AM CDT

July 4/6

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. 

Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:

An all-star tribute to the King of Zydeco, Clifton Chenier, for his centennial birthday

Soulful organ sounds from Raphael Wressnig

Another collaboration between Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’

Gospel blues from the Blues Masters featuring Otis Taylor’s daughter, Cassie Taylor

British blues rocker Joanne Shaw Taylor

And another one from the vaults of Bob Corritore, this time with Willie Buck.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
