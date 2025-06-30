June New Blues Releases Show

July 4/6

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:

An all-star tribute to the King of Zydeco, Clifton Chenier, for his centennial birthday

Soulful organ sounds from Raphael Wressnig

Another collaboration between Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’

Gospel blues from the Blues Masters featuring Otis Taylor’s daughter, Cassie Taylor

British blues rocker Joanne Shaw Taylor

And another one from the vaults of Bob Corritore, this time with Willie Buck.

