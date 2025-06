June 27/29

This time at the Crossroads, music from blues legends B.B. King, Koko Taylor, Howlin’ Wolf, and James Cotton along with acclaimed contemporary performers including Tommy Castro and Duke Robillard. We’ve got some “sons of the blues,” including Cedric Burnside, Bernard Allison, and John Lee Hooker, Jr. - and some of blasts from the past from the Yardbirds and Sugar Pie DeSanto.