June 20/22

Crossroads continues the June celebration of the centennial birthday of the King of Zydeco, Clifton Chenier. Along with music from Chenier, we’ll hear a tune from the stellar new album from Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters, and classic tracks from Buckwheat Zydeco and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-Chas in hour one. Then it’s a special tracing the history of zydeco in hour two of the show.