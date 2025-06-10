Clifton Chenier + Eddie Hinton, Junior Walker & BMAs

June 13/15

Crossroads celebrates the centennial birthday of the King of Zydeco, Clifton Chenier this month, and along with his music this time, we have a queen of zydeco, Queen Ida, and a special in hour two featuring Clifton’s son, CJ Chenier. Plus birthday salutes to soul saxophonist Junior Walker, and Muscle Shoals guitarist, singer, songwriter and session man, Eddie Hinton; some recent Blues Music Award winners; and new releases from Steve Howell & the Mighty Men, Frank Bey, Popa Chubby, and Professor Louie & the Crowmatix.

