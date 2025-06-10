© 2025 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Clifton Chenier + Eddie Hinton, Junior Walker & BMAs

By Chris Heim
Published June 10, 2025 at 10:24 AM CDT

June 13/15

Crossroads celebrates the centennial birthday of the King of Zydeco, Clifton Chenier this month, and along with his music this time, we have a queen of zydeco, Queen Ida, and a special in hour two featuring Clifton’s son, CJ Chenier. Plus birthday salutes to soul saxophonist Junior Walker, and Muscle Shoals guitarist, singer, songwriter and session man, Eddie Hinton; some recent Blues Music Award winners; and new releases from Steve Howell & the Mighty Men, Frank Bey, Popa Chubby, and Professor Louie & the Crowmatix.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
