Crossroads Top 40 – May 2025
- Galactic & Irma Thomas – Audience with the Queen (Thirty Tigers)
- Charlie Musselwhite – Look Out Highway (Forty Below)
- Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra – What Are You Waiting For? (Blue Dot)
- Popa Chubby & Friends – I Love Freddie King (Gulf Coast)
- Bob Corritore – Doin’ the Shout (Vizztone)
- Kid Ramos – Strange Things Happening (NOLA Blue)
- Jon Cleary – The Bywater Sessions (Well Kept Secret)
- Bobby Rush/Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Young Fashioned Ways (Thirty Tigers)
- Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Yeah Man (Out of the Past)
- Johnny Rawls – Make Them Dance (Catfood)
- Jim Kweskin – Doing Things Right (Jalopy)
- Southern Avenue – Family (Alligator)
- Tony Holiday – Keep Your Head Up (Forty Below)
- Tomislav Goluban/Crooked Eye Tommy – Nashville Road (Overton Music)
- GA 20 – Volume 2 (Colemine)
- Carolyn Wonderland – Truth Is (Alligator)
- John Primer – Grown in Mississippi (Blues House)
- Andrew Duncanson – California Trap (Run It Back)
- Johnny Iguana – At Delmark (Delmark)
- Will Wilde – Blues Is Still Alive (Vizztone)
- Tommy Castro & the Painkillers – Closer to the Bone (Alligator)
- Bob Lanza Blues Band – Breadman’s Blues (MoMoJo)
- Jimmy Vivino – Gonna Be 2 of Those Days (Gulf Coast)
- Mike Dangeroux – Empty Chair (Dangerous Mike Music)
- Matt ‘The Rattlesnake’ Lesch – Blues Cut Like Glass (Blue Lotus)
- Mitch Woods – Happy Hour (MoMoJo)
- Hot 8 Brass Band – Big Tuba (TruThoughts)
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne – Ooh Yeah! (Stony Plain)
- Janiva Magness – Back for Me (Blu Elan)
- Professor Louis & the Crowmatix – Crowin’ Around (Woodstock)
- Sunny Bleau & the Moons – Passion and Regrets (Endless Blues)
- Mississippi MacDonald – I Got What You Need (APM)
- Frank Bey – Peace (NOLA Blue)
- Ed Alstrom – Flee Though None Pursue (Haywire Productions)
- HeavyDrunk & Watermelon Slim – Blues Land Theme Park (HeavyDrunk)
- Big Al & the Heavyweights – Blues Power (VIzztone)
- Walk That Walk – Red Devil Lye (Walk That Walk)
- Ollee Owens – Nowhere to Hid (Ollee Music)
- Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters – More Fun with…(ATO)
- Mark Hummel – True Believer (Rockinitus Records)