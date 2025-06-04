© 2025 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – May 2025

By Chris Heim
Published June 4, 2025 at 9:28 AM CDT
  1. Galactic & Irma Thomas – Audience with the Queen (Thirty Tigers)
  2. Charlie Musselwhite – Look Out Highway (Forty Below)
  3. Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra – What Are You Waiting For? (Blue Dot)
  4. Popa Chubby & Friends – I Love Freddie King (Gulf Coast)
  5. Bob Corritore – Doin’ the Shout (Vizztone)
  6. Kid Ramos – Strange Things Happening (NOLA Blue)
  7. Jon Cleary – The Bywater Sessions (Well Kept Secret)
  8. Bobby Rush/Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Young Fashioned Ways (Thirty Tigers)
  9. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men – Yeah Man (Out of the Past)
  10. Johnny Rawls – Make Them Dance (Catfood)
  11. Jim Kweskin – Doing Things Right (Jalopy)
  12. Southern Avenue – Family (Alligator)
  13. Tony Holiday – Keep Your Head Up (Forty Below)
  14. Tomislav Goluban/Crooked Eye Tommy – Nashville Road (Overton Music)
  15. GA 20 – Volume 2 (Colemine)
  16. Carolyn Wonderland – Truth Is (Alligator)
  17. John Primer – Grown in Mississippi (Blues House)
  18. Andrew Duncanson – California Trap (Run It Back)
  19. Johnny Iguana – At Delmark (Delmark)
  20. Will Wilde – Blues Is Still Alive (Vizztone)
  21. Tommy Castro & the Painkillers – Closer to the Bone (Alligator)
  22. Bob Lanza Blues Band – Breadman’s Blues (MoMoJo)
  23. Jimmy Vivino – Gonna Be 2 of Those Days (Gulf Coast)
  24. Mike Dangeroux – Empty Chair (Dangerous Mike Music)
  25. Matt ‘The Rattlesnake’ Lesch – Blues Cut Like Glass (Blue Lotus)
  26. Mitch Woods – Happy Hour (MoMoJo)
  27. Hot 8 Brass Band – Big Tuba (TruThoughts)
  28. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne – Ooh Yeah! (Stony Plain)
  29. Janiva Magness – Back for Me (Blu Elan)
  30. Professor Louis & the Crowmatix – Crowin’ Around (Woodstock)
  31. Sunny Bleau & the Moons – Passion and Regrets (Endless Blues)
  32. Mississippi MacDonald – I Got What You Need (APM)
  33. Frank Bey – Peace (NOLA Blue)
  34. Ed Alstrom – Flee Though None Pursue (Haywire Productions)
  35. HeavyDrunk & Watermelon Slim – Blues Land Theme Park (HeavyDrunk)
  36. Big Al & the Heavyweights – Blues Power (VIzztone)
  37. Walk That Walk – Red Devil Lye (Walk That Walk)
  38. Ollee Owens – Nowhere to Hid (Ollee Music)
  39. Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters – More Fun with…(ATO)
  40. Mark Hummel – True Believer (‎Rockinitus Records)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
