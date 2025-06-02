June New Blues Releases Show

June 6/8

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:

The latest from saxophonist (and former Elvin Bishop band member) Terry Hanck

Roots rock and blues favorites Little Feat

A new live set from Chicago guitarist Dave Specter

The first album in six years from soul blues singer and harmonica player Tad Robinson

And another return after six years from the powerful singer Alexis P. Suter and band

