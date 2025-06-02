© 2025 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

June New Blues Releases Show

By Chris Heim
Published June 2, 2025 at 9:44 AM CDT

June 6/8

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. 

Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:

The latest from saxophonist (and former Elvin Bishop band member) Terry Hanck

Roots rock and blues favorites Little Feat

A new live set from Chicago guitarist Dave Specter

The first album in six years from soul blues singer and harmonica player Tad Robinson

And another return after six years from the powerful singer Alexis P. Suter and band

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
