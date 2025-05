May 23/25

In conjunction with the May Blues Harmonica Feature, Crossroads steps aside this week for a two-part special – The Chicago Blues Harmonica. The Windy City was home to some of the finest and most innovative players of the little instrument, including Little Walter, Sonny Boy Williamson, Snooky Pryor, Big Walter Horton, and Billy Boy Arnold. We’ll hear classics and rarities from them and more in celebration of the great Chicago Blues Harp sound.